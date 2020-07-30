COOK, Peter Clifford:

Passed away peacefully at home with his wife beside him, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, aged 67, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Gaylene, cherished Dad of Sam and Vicky, Zeta, Norton and Gina, loved step-dad of Michelle and Dale, Mike and Liv, Steve and Michelle, and a proud Pop of 11 grandchildren. A loved brother of Pauline and Kevin, Lois and Peter, and Jeff and Marjorie. Will be greatly missed by all his family. A huge thanks to Nurse Maude who made it possible for Pete to be at home, donations can be made at the service. Service to be held at the Cashmere Club, on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm.



