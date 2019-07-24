Peter CLAYTON

Death Notice

CLAYTON, Peter Charles:
On Monday, July 22, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Beverly, much loved father and father-in-law of Kathy and Richard Hansell, Becky and David Faulkner, and Trev, loved granddad of Lucy and Charlie. Messages to the Clayton family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Peter will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, July 26, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 24, 2019
