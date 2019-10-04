Guest Book View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



At Calvary Hospital with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Rewa. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Lynnette, Tim and Sue, Julie and Tom, Andrew and Maree, Mark and Robyn, and Rachel and Craig. Loved Grandad of Cameron and Kumiko, Matthew, Jacob and Lucia, Amber and Brendon, Jaimie and Mike, Holly and Shea, Sarah and Phil, Torey and Luke, Mekka and Chris, Chris, Tom and Michaela, Sean and Lauren, Mathew and Shayna, Douglas and Tina, Evan, Phillip, Sarah, Anthony and Corina and a loved Grandad of all his great-grandchildren and friend of Kevin and Mike.

R.I.P.

A Requiem Mass to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, North Road, Invercargill on Monday, October 7, at 1.00pm, the Mass will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to Calvary Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Calvary Hospital for their wonderful care of Peter and extended family. Messages to 682 Rockdale Road, Invercargill 9812.







