Peter BRYSON

Guest Book
  • "Sending our Love and Deepest Sympathy Maree and Anita. May..."
    - Julie Harris
  • "A true gentleman. I will miss you Peter. Our many hours..."
    - Dawn Roberts
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

BRYSON,
Peter Charles (Pete):
On October 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen Jane, loved father, Poppa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to Health Care NZ and St John Ambulance. Messages to the Bryson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.