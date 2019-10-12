BRYSON,
Peter Charles (Pete):
On October 8, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen Jane, loved father, Poppa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special thanks to Health Care NZ and St John Ambulance. Messages to the Bryson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019