Acknowledgment

BROWN, Peter:

Susan and Tony Faulks wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support following the recent loss of dear Peter, a much loved and special dad and father-in-law. To those who attended his farewell and celebration of his life and travelled from afar, we are truly grateful. To the many who sent cards, flowers, gifts, baking, messages and donations to the South Otago Cancer Society it was very much appreciated. To Brian Dodds for officiating and paying tribute to Dad's life and speaking on behalf of the Bowling Club, Kelvin Stratford for his tribute from the Golf Club, to Doug and Gail Nesbit, Martin Hayward and the Balclutha Bowling Club for all your care and assistance in making a sad day run so smoothly, everything from start to finish was faultless. A special thanks to all the staff at Bupa Lake Wakatipu Care Home for the wonderful care in the time that Dad was there. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from us both.



Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers