  • "My condolences to Trish and Peter's family. Pete was such..."
    - Chris Reeves
  • "Amazing teacher and an amazing person much love to you all"
  • "An educational colleague and friend who had the art of..."
    - David Chapple
  • "A friend and an education colleague who had the art of..."
  • "Trish & Family. Pete was the most influential person in my..."
    - Pete Haddock
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
BRADLEY, Peter Joseph:
On September 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Rotorua Hospital following a stroke, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Trish, much loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Lauren, Nathan and Jo, Sean and Kate, affectionately known as "Pete" to his grandchildren, Ashleigh, Zachary, James, Jonty, Jack, and Gus; beloved son of the late Joseph and Catherine, son-in-law of Joan and the late Jim Taylor, loved brother and brother-in-law of Sylvia and Grenville Watson, Mike and Mitch Bradley, Joe and Kerrin Bradley; Murray and Glenice Taylor, Gary and Christine Taylor; and a loved uncle, cousin, friend, and colleague. The Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 25, at 10.00am. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries
and click on the link in Peter's obituary.

Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020
