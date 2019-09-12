BRADLEY, Peter Ernest:
Passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Peter was the loved son of the late Pearl and Frank Bradley, brother of Patricia, Joy and Malcolm, cousin of Lona and Bev, uncle of seven and loved member of his church family. Aged 77 years. We will be gathering to celebrate the life of Peter in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Saturday, September 14, at 1.30pm, followed by his committal at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019