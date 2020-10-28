BOWEN, Peter William:
Passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. Much loved husband of Bev. Adored father of Rachael, Hilary and Elizabeth and father-in-law of Craig and Greg. Loved brother of Tony and grandfather of Connor, Luca, Freddie, Harvey and Esther. A gathering of friends and family will take place at The Front Room Eatery in Waikanae Beach on Wednesday, November 18, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Potter Hospice whose support we have greatly appreciated.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020