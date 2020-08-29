Peter BODEN (1946 - 2020)
BODEN, Peter William:
1946 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Grey Hospital on August 24, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lynda, loved father of Mark and Theresa (Tasmania), Craig (Adelaide), Jason and Viv (Blenheim), and the late Jacquie. Loved grandad of his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Linda Groome and Maryanne McKenzie, and a loved brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to 14 Butlers Road, Ruatapu, RD3, Hokitika 7883. As per Peter's request, a private family service has taken place, followed by cremation.

Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020
