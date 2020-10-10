BERRY, Peter Clarence:
(Retired JP)
On October 7, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice for 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Alison, Janita and Peter, and Phillip, adored grandad of Julie, and Gemma; Aidan, and Tyler.
Peter is now at peace, no more pain, no more confusion.
Special thanks to all the staff at Burwood Hospital for the loving care given to Peter. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peter Berry, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Peter's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 13, at 2.00pm, thereafter interment in the Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020