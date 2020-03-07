BENNETT,
Peter George: QSM, JP
Died at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicky for 51 years, loved and respected father of Rod and Dan, loved father-in-law of Danielle, David and Geoff. Much loved grandfather of Bayley, Summer, and Beau. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law. Special thanks to all of the district and palliative nurses who have cared for Peter. Also special thanks to a number of individuals in the Ross community (and surrounds), whose help and support has been greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 4 Sale St, Ross 7812. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Ross Community Hall, Ross on Tuesday, March 10, commencing at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. At Peter's request please wear bright clothing.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020