  • "Sorry to hear of your sad loss to your best friend, Emma..."
  • "Dear Emma, Katrina, Moira, Tania, Damon, Kim and families. ..."
    - Kaye Rickerby
  • "Dear Marama and Family. Sending My Love and sympathy to you..."
  • "Dearest Tania and family, I'm so very sorry for your loss,..."
    - Tracy Stokes
Death Notice

BARRABALL,
Peter Francis George
(Poppy):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years.
"A battle well fought"
Loving husband to Marama (Emma) for 59 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Craig, Moira and Tony, Tania and Ronnie, Damon, and Kim and Brendon. Loved Poppy to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at The West Melton Community Centre, 1163 West Coat Road, West Melton, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2.00pm, a private cremation thereafter. All communications to Selwyn District Funeral Services Limited, c/- PO Box 31300, Ilam, Christchurch 8444.

Published in The Press on June 29, 2019
