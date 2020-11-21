AITKEN,
Peter Alexander James:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 17, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Sonia, loved father and father-in-law of Trudi and David Hall, and the late Christopher. Treasured Grandad of Samuel, and Jemma. Loved and respected stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Selena, Peta and Les, Tama and Emma, Noreen and Malcolm, and their children and grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of The Oaks for their wonderful care and support of Peter over the past 2 years. A Service for Peter will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, November 25, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020