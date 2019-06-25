AIREY, Dr Peter Rowland:
Died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 24, 2019, aged 75 years. Cherished husband of Freddie Airey for 54 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Sally and Hugh, Hannah, and Bryony and Daniel. Beloved Gramps to Rata, Lola and Levi, Thomas and Eva, Mo and Stacey and baby Maeve, Kipp and Alex. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at https://neurological.org.nz/what-you-can-do/donate or at the service. Messages C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, June 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2019