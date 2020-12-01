PANNELL, Pete:
Pete went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. Sent on his way with our prayer and blessings. Much loved husband of Dianne for 54 exciting years. Father to Aaron, Tim, Matt and Fern. Grandad to Danielle, Becky, Josh, Joel, Luke and Flo. Great-Grandad to Clara and twins, Frankie and Nellie, tramping mate of Brunner the Collie.
"Sorrow not, even as others which have no hope."
1 Thessalonians 4:13
Messages to 7 Wilson Street, Havelock 7100, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Please join us at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, December 3, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 1, 2020