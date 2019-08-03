BROWN, Peta:
On August 1, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nicki and Bob, Rawinia, Tamati and Kahlia, and a loved Granddad of Tiana; Jayden; Jesse, Nakaia, and Caylah and adored Great-Granddad of Niko; loved by his brothers, sisters, and all his whanau. Messages to the Brown Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/pbrown0108. A service to celebrate Peta's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 7, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr of Cypress Street and Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019