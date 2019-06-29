BURRIDGE, Penelope Keay:
Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of the late Geoff. Loved mother of Stephen and Keay. Grandma to Roody and Owlsca. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Womans Refuge, c/- PO Box 78016, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1002. A service for Pene will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Auckland, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 3.00 pm. All communications to the Burridge Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019