CRAWFORD,

Peggyann (Peggy):

On July 28, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Dearly loved daughter of Amelia and Colin, and stepdaughter of Annette, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Layton and Emma, treasured Nanny of Nevaeh and Ariana. Loving sister of Nicola and Tina, and sister-in-law of John and Ricky, loved aunty of Serena, Deana, Shanae, Tenelle, Kairin, Zane, Lacey, and their partners, and great-aunty of Avah. Peggy was a dear niece, cousin, and friend. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Crawford Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Peggy will be held at St John's Anglican Church, High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Rangiora Cemetery.





