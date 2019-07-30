CRAWFORD,
Peggyann (Peggy):
On July 28, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a courageous battle. Dearly loved daughter of Amelia and Colin, and stepdaughter of Annette, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Layton and Emma, treasured Nanny of Nevaeh and Ariana. Loving sister of Nicola and Tina, and sister-in-law of John and Ricky, loved aunty of Serena, Deana, Shanae, Tenelle, Kairin, Zane, Lacey, and their partners, and great-aunty of Avah. Peggy was a dear niece, cousin, and friend. Thank you to all the staff at Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Crawford Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Peggy will be held at St John's Anglican Church, High Street, Rangiora, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Rangiora Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019