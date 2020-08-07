WRIGHT,
Peggy Eyleen (Peg):
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Peg passed away peacefully. Much loved and treasured by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jill, John and Val, and Duncan and Lynn. Loved Nan of Claire, Jacqui, Sally, Mathew, Nicola, Sean, Stephen, Michael, Amy and their partners. Adored Great-Nan of Jade and Brodie, Willow, Emily and Luke, and Poppy and Ollie. Messages to The Wright family, c/- PO Box 12085, Christchurch 8023. The Celebration of Peg's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2020