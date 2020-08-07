Peggy WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Dear wee Peg. Such a lovely lady I will miss my visits and..."
    - Jenny
  • "We were so sorry to hear this sad news. Peg will leave a..."
    - Kevin Jelley
  • "Dear Aunty Peg, so many lovely memories over the years...."
    - Kate Simmonds
  • "Lovely lady, will miss Peg so much. We enjoyed her..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

WRIGHT,
Peggy Eyleen (Peg):
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Peg passed away peacefully. Much loved and treasured by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Jill, John and Val, and Duncan and Lynn. Loved Nan of Claire, Jacqui, Sally, Mathew, Nicola, Sean, Stephen, Michael, Amy and their partners. Adored Great-Nan of Jade and Brodie, Willow, Emily and Luke, and Poppy and Ollie. Messages to The Wright family, c/- PO Box 12085, Christchurch 8023. The Celebration of Peg's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 11, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2020
