WILSON, Peggy:
Passed away peacefully December 14, 2019, at Granger House Rest Home Greymouth. Aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Greame and Leigh (England), Robin and Mechelle (Christchurch), Colin (Christchurch), Annette and Doug (Greymouth), special grandma of Simon and Debbie, Chole, Jonathon and Colatte, Teresa, Corey and Johanna, and great-grandma of Isaac, Joshua, Jacob, Hunter and James. Much loved aunty and friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at Granger House for their wonderful care of Peggy.
"Will be missed but
never forgotten"
Messages to 124 Tasman Street, Greymouth. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1.00pm, at Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, followed by cremation.
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press on Dec. 16, 2019