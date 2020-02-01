Peggy VINING

Guest Book
  • "We have very fond memories of Peggy living next door to us..."
    - Kirstee Robinson
  • "Sending my deepest sympathies on the passing of my..."
    - Robyn Anne Milne
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions
Spark Lane
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

VINING,
Peggy Enid Suzette:
On January 29, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Hospital, Rangiora; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clive for 61 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Phil, and Craig and Lynda. Cherished and adored nana of Samuel, Olivia and Craig, Rachael, Fraser; Chris, Adam; and great-grand-nana of Laura-May. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ. Messages to the Vining Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Peggy will be held in the Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.