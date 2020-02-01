VINING,
Peggy Enid Suzette:
On January 29, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Hospital, Rangiora; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clive for 61 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Phil, and Craig and Lynda. Cherished and adored nana of Samuel, Olivia and Craig, Rachael, Fraser; Chris, Adam; and great-grand-nana of Laura-May. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ. Messages to the Vining Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Peggy will be held in the Northbrook Chapel at Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020