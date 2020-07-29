CAMERON, Peggy Susan:
On July 27, 2020, peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, aged 66 years. Dearly loved mother of Faye (deceased), Shirl, and Danielle, much loved grandmother of Nina, Ashleigh (deceased), Dion, and Jordan; Alyssa, Zach, Katelyn, Quin, and Nate. Loved sister of Barry (deceased), Peter, Annemarie, Michelle, Andrea, and Stuart. Special thanks to the staff at Karadean for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peggy Cameron. c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020