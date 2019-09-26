SPEYER, Pearl Evelyn
(nee Chambers):
Passed away peacefully with family by her side, at Nurse Maude Hospice, on September 23, 2019, aged 74 years. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Mark and Bee, and Joy and Ian, loved grandma of Charlotte, and Holly, and aunty of Faye, Anthea, Melva, and their families. Thanks to everyone for their love and support of Pearl and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pearl Speyer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Pearl, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
