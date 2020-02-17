SPARKS,
Pearl Christine (Christine):
On February 14, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Jenny, Richard and Claire, Steve and Kelly, loved nana of Cameron, Logan; Harry, Ellie, Nathan; Charlie, and Lucy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidney Health NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial service for Christine will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, February 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020