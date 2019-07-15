Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



SMITH, Pearl Margaret:

On July 11, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Marg and Terry, Dave and Adele, John and Kaye, Diane and Smokey, and Sue and Garry. Loved Grandmother of Karen and Terence, Kay and Ron, Joanne and Darrin, Rickey and Leah, Robyn and Guy, Tracey, Jenni and Kerry, Damian, Tania and Sean, Daniel and Matthew, and great-grandmother of Amy, Laura, Chloe, Mak, Mackenzie, Hannah, Caitlan, Keely, Milla, Morgan, Danielle, Connor, Bella, Cameron, Jayde, Trent, Skyla, and Kru. Pearl was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a friend to many. A special thank you to the staff at Bainswood House and Ward 24 for their wonderful care of Pearl. Messages may be sent to the Smith Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay Kaiapoi, on Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm.





SMITH, Pearl Margaret:On July 11, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Marg and Terry, Dave and Adele, John and Kaye, Diane and Smokey, and Sue and Garry. Loved Grandmother of Karen and Terence, Kay and Ron, Joanne and Darrin, Rickey and Leah, Robyn and Guy, Tracey, Jenni and Kerry, Damian, Tania and Sean, Daniel and Matthew, and great-grandmother of Amy, Laura, Chloe, Mak, Mackenzie, Hannah, Caitlan, Keely, Milla, Morgan, Danielle, Connor, Bella, Cameron, Jayde, Trent, Skyla, and Kru. Pearl was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a friend to many. A special thank you to the staff at Bainswood House and Ward 24 for their wonderful care of Pearl. Messages may be sent to the Smith Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay Kaiapoi, on Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm. Published in The Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers