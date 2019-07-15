SMITH, Pearl Margaret:
On July 11, 2019, passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Marg and Terry, Dave and Adele, John and Kaye, Diane and Smokey, and Sue and Garry. Loved Grandmother of Karen and Terence, Kay and Ron, Joanne and Darrin, Rickey and Leah, Robyn and Guy, Tracey, Jenni and Kerry, Damian, Tania and Sean, Daniel and Matthew, and great-grandmother of Amy, Laura, Chloe, Mak, Mackenzie, Hannah, Caitlan, Keely, Milla, Morgan, Danielle, Connor, Bella, Cameron, Jayde, Trent, Skyla, and Kru. Pearl was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and a friend to many. A special thank you to the staff at Bainswood House and Ward 24 for their wonderful care of Pearl. Messages may be sent to the Smith Family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay Kaiapoi, on Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019