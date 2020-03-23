HEALEY, Pearl Theodora:
On March 20, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Christchurch in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman Healey and the late Donald Sharr, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Nancy Sharr, Jill and Ian Henderson, Tim and Sharon Healey, and Brendan and Sue Healey, adored grandma of Matthew, Rachel, Josh, Todd, Jonathan, Katie, Beccy, and their partners and families. A special heartfelt thanks to Dr Phil Jacobs and all the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding. A private family service for Pearl will be held in Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020