WHILLIS, Pauline Mary
(nee Cosgrove):
On June 17, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, surrounded by her family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Sharon, Steve and Ali, and Karyn and Andy Doherty. A much loved Nana of Anna, Patrick and Elsie; Aimee and Sean; Jacqueline and Caitlin. Messages to the family of Pauline Whillis, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Radius Hawthorne and Thorrington Village for their love and care of Pauline. Donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/pmwhillis1706. A Funeral Mass for Pauline will be celebrated at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 8 Puriri Street, Riccarton, on Monday, June 22, at 11.30am, followed by private interment.
"Now at Peace"
Published in The Press from June 19 to June 20, 2020