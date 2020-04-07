Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline THYNE. View Sign Death Notice



Pauline Mary (nee Feely):

8.12.1929 - 3.4.2020

Pauline passed away, peacefully and comfortably, on April 3, 2020, in Timaru Hospital; very satisfied, and a bit surprised, she had reached 90 years. Much loved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Gertrude (Gertie) Feely. Caring and devoted wife to Patrick (Pat , dec) for 50 years. Respected and cherished mother to Anthony (Wellington), Cathryn Moore (Timaru), Helen Divett (Vienna) and Adrian (Sydney). Gracious and welcoming mother-in-law to Rebecca (dec), Kevin Moore and Philip Divett. Wonderful, engaged, and greatly loved "Nana Pauline" to Samuel and Natasha Thyne (of London and Leeds); Stephanie, David and Grace Moore (Wellington, Timaru and Dunedin); and Fraser and Thomas Divett (of London and Vienna). Love for her family and a deep commitment to the Catholic Faith were the constants of Pauline's long life; strange and a bit surreal for us, that Mum's life which started in the shadow of the Great Depression, has now ended in physical "isolation" from family, friends and supporters, and Church, by another notable historical event. We are so pleased now that Mum's 90th birthday celebration last December was such a marvellous event for her. Mum has now been laid to rest in the Timaru Cemetery, alongside Pat; of necessity at this time, this was a private burial. At an appropriate time in the future there will be memorial Mass; details will be advised. Messages to Thyne Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Requiescat in pace

Pauline Mary







THYNE,Pauline Mary (nee Feely):8.12.1929 - 3.4.2020Pauline passed away, peacefully and comfortably, on April 3, 2020, in Timaru Hospital; very satisfied, and a bit surprised, she had reached 90 years. Much loved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Gertrude (Gertie) Feely. Caring and devoted wife to Patrick (Pat , dec) for 50 years. Respected and cherished mother to Anthony (Wellington), Cathryn Moore (Timaru), Helen Divett (Vienna) and Adrian (Sydney). Gracious and welcoming mother-in-law to Rebecca (dec), Kevin Moore and Philip Divett. Wonderful, engaged, and greatly loved "Nana Pauline" to Samuel and Natasha Thyne (of London and Leeds); Stephanie, David and Grace Moore (Wellington, Timaru and Dunedin); and Fraser and Thomas Divett (of London and Vienna). Love for her family and a deep commitment to the Catholic Faith were the constants of Pauline's long life; strange and a bit surreal for us, that Mum's life which started in the shadow of the Great Depression, has now ended in physical "isolation" from family, friends and supporters, and Church, by another notable historical event. We are so pleased now that Mum's 90th birthday celebration last December was such a marvellous event for her. Mum has now been laid to rest in the Timaru Cemetery, alongside Pat; of necessity at this time, this was a private burial. At an appropriate time in the future there will be memorial Mass; details will be advised. Messages to Thyne Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.Requiescat in pacePauline Mary Published in The Press on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers