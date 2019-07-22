SHATFORD,
Pauline Marie (Nanette):
Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at Merivale Retirement Home, aged 86 years. Beloved wife and soulmate of Ron (passed away July 2013), dearly loved mother of the late Beverley, the late Steve, Grant, David, and Chris; loved mother-in-law of Jan, Michael, Helen, and Mariko; loved Nanette of Janelle, Rachel, Paul, Melissa, Nathan, Ashleigh, Ellie, Erin, Damian, Hannah, Jack, Kennedy, Taylah, Jaydah, Mayson, Ryan, Sienna, Conor, and Dylan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pauline Shatford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, please make any charitable donations to Nanette and Ron's favourite charity, Cholmondeley Children's Centre, Governors Bay, Lyttelton (https://www.cholmondeley.
org.nz/support-us/donate/)
or may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.00am. Following the funeral, all are welcome to share refreshments and memories at Lamb and Hayward, then later at Silverstream Retirement Village Centre, 488 Greers Road, Bishopdale.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019