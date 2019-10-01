O'CONNOR,
Pauline Mary (nee Heslip):
Died peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Martin O'Connor, and father of Anne, Joan, Kevin (dec) and Lawrence (dec), and Joan's husband Dave. She was a very loved grandmother of Jodie, Danny and Kate. Pauline was a much loved sister-in-law and auntie. A special thank you to the staff at Burwood Hospital for the wonderful care given to mum. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pmoconnor2909. Messages may be addressed to the O'Connor family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Funeral details to be advised.
'May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be at your back. Until we meet again,
may God hold you in the
hollow of his hand.'
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019