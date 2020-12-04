MILLER, Pauline Frances
(nee Gardiner):
Sadly after a courageous battle with cancer, at home with her family, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, aged 67 years. Loved wife of the late Horace, treasured mother and Nana of Doc (Raymond) and Nicole, Ben, Libby, Jake and Shinea and the late Reeves; Ang and Frank, Gemma, Kaylee; Jo and Scott, Bella, Eve, Heidi; Steve (Stephen) and Susan, Thomas, Chloe, Alec, Jade, and Olivia.
'If love could have saved you,
you would have lived forever'.
A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in the Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11.00am, private interment to follow. The Miller family would like to thank Helen Glynn from Hospice Southland, Gore Health District nurses and all the Healthcare NZ workers for their exceptional care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 141 McKinnon Road, RD 5, Gore, 9775.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2020