LAMONT,

Pauline Marie Annie

(nee Wallis):

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at O'Conor Home, Westport. In her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill (William), beloved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Greg Hay (Christchurch), John and Wendy (Hanmer), Malcolm and Sheryl (Porirua), Mark and Nichola (Rangiora), Anne and the late Doug Russell (Kaiapoi), and Philip and Angela (Pegasus), much loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a loved sister and sister-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Maureen Wallis, John and Margaret Wallis, and Kathryn and the late Scott Campbell, and a loved sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt.

At Rest

No flowers by request, but donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to 35 Haselden Street, Westport 7825. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Canice's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Westport, on Monday, September 30, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary at the Church, on Sunday at 5.00pm.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



