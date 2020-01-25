JOHNSON, Pauline Esther:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Christchurch, with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Falconer, and the late Bill Johnson. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Cynthia, and Janice and Len. Loved and cherished Nana of Claire, Robert, Scott, and Matt, and great-Nana of Charly, Ruby, Lexi, and wee Leo.
"In our hearts forever"
Messages may be addressed to the Johnson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Pauline's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020