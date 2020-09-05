CROWTHER, Pauline Edith
(nee Hayward):
20.09.1925 – 31.08.2020
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, cherished sister of the late Carol Hayward, and a loved aunty to Joanne, Robyn, and Grant. Special thanks to the team at Parklands Hospital for their care of Pauline. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Pauline Crowther, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Pauline will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020