CLAYTON, Pauline Frances:
Ron and the family of the late Pauline Clayton would like to offer heartfelt thanks to all their many friends and family who visited, phoned and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who sent floral tributes, cards, meals, baking and messages of sympathy, we are truly grateful. Thank you also to Lamb and Hayward for their guidance, caring and professional service. As we cannot thank you all individually please accept this as a personal thank you and acknowledgement from our family.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020