CLAYTON, Pauline Frances:
On June 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Ron for 67 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Graham (deceased) and Trish, Sue and Alan, Jennifer and Ben, and Aileen, a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Pauline Clayton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020