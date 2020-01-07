Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On January 4, 2020 at Ellesmere Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, in her 71st year. Dearly loved wife of Wayne for 52 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn, Brad and Toni, loved nana of Bianca, treasured daughter of Peg and the late Les Howson, loved sister and sister-in-law of Rae and Wayne, Wendy and Dave, John and Sandra, dearly loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and loved by her many friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Nurse Maude, and Ellesmere Hospital for their care and support of Paula. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends of Ellesmere Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Paula will be held in St David's Co-operating Church, High Street, Leeston on Friday, January 10, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Ellesmere Public Cemetery.







