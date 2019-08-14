Paula LAIRD

LAIRD, Paula Lillian:
On August 11, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Mark, adored mother of LeeAnn and Kimberley, and a cherished grandmother. Much loved by her brothers, sisters and their extended families. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 78381, Pegasus 7648. A Service to celebrate Paula's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, August 16, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
