Paula HODDER (1955 - 2020)
Death Notice

HODDER, Paula (née Flux):
1.7.1955 - 11.2.2020
Loved partner of Ashley, loved mum and mother-in-law of Amber and Darren Cameron, and Thomas Hodder. GrannyP to Sophie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynley and Brian Thompson, Carol and Gary Jamieson, Marlene and Gary Carter, and Selwyn and Marie Hodder, auntie and great-aunt to many. Messages to the Hodder Family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Paula's funeral and farewell will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2.30pm, in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, corner Wilkinsons and Johns Roads, followed by her cremation, per her request. Bright dress and please bring memories to share of Paula. Please only slightly-scented home flowers or donations to MHAPS, via mhaps.org.nz would be appreciated. On Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2.30pm at Broad Bay Community Hall, Otago Peninsula, there will a celebration of Paula's life followed by interment of her ashes at Yellow Head (Broad Bay Cemetery). Please bring a plate and refreshments for afterwards.

Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020
