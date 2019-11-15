FROST,
Paula Jane (nee Ackroyd):
On November 13, 2019, suddenly at Nurse Maude Hospice after an unexpected but brave battle with cancer, aged 40 years. Dearly loved wife of Courtney and adored Mummy of Ryan and Dusty (her four legged friend). Much loved daughter of John and Faye Ackroyd, loved sister and sister-in-law of Bundy and Vickie, Tony and Haylee, Karen and Grant and the late Rob. Treasured daughter-in-law of Bev and Mannie Frost, sister-in-law of Julie and Ross and the late Jonno; and Penny and Mike. Fun loving Aunty of Emilie and Lachie; Chanelee; Jess; Flynn and Clyde.
'Spread your wings and
fly high xx'
Heartfelt thanks to Dr Paul O'Gorman (Halswell Health), Neurology Dept, ICU South (Christchurch Hospital) and Nurse Maude Hospice for their expert treatment and compassion they showed to Paula. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at blt.ly/pjfrost1311 or at the service. A celebration of Paula's life will be held at Rossendale Vineyard, 100 Old Tai Tapu Road, Tai Tapu, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019