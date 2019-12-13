WILSON,

Paul Fredrick (Gonga):

'A mighty Matai has fallen'

Of Hunts Beach. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends, on December 10, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Maree. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Rob and Krit (Hari Hari), Nicky and Jeff (Haast), Nathan and Janelle (Franz), and Will (Hunts), and amazing step-in-Dad for so many with special mention to Puna, Trav, Mark-John, Dougal, Phil and so many more, amazing Gonga to Maka, Maya, Kaia, Alyx, Connor, Libby, Jake, Emma, TBA, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Maxie (deceased), Joye and Tom (deceased), Helen and Ian (deceased), Bryce Mia, loved cousin, friend and tiger to so many. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Bruce Bay Hall on Sunday, December 15, at 3.00pm, followed by refreshments at the Bruce Bay Hall. Paul will have a private family cremation in Alexandra on Monday. A memorial service and laying of Paul's ashes will take place in the New Year, when the weather settles and the roads are open. Messages to: Wilson Family, Hunts Beach, South Westland, postal c/- Wilson Bros., Private Bag 787, Hokitika 7842.

