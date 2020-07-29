TIFFIN, Paul Wheatley:

On July 25, 2020, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital after a short illness. Much loved father of Deborah and John and Christopher and Kathy. Dearly loved Grandpa of Sarah, Thomas, Campbell, Riley and their partners. Dearly loved brother of John, and Wendy and their families. A special thank you to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their wonderful care of Paul. Messages may be sent to the Tiffin Family c/o P.O. Box 263 Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets on Friday, July 31st at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery.





