Acknowledgment



Dr Paul Dennis:

MBCHB (Otago) MRCOG (London) FRANZCOG. Died Monday, September 2, 2019, aged 72, in Sydney. Loved son of Norma and Norman of Christchurch, NZ (both dec). Loving partner of Helen Campbell. Adored brother of Lorraine, and loved father of Susan, Nicky, Hannah, David and Samuel. Adventurous and fun-loving "Pa Paul" of Sophie, Joshua, Annahbelle, Luca and Sofia. Loved and respected father-in-law of Gregg, Zana and Tereza. Paul was an Obstetrician-Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist. He dedicated his practice to empowering women giving birth, long before it was fashionable. With several hundred home births, he also championed the opening of the birth centre at RPA, where he worked for over 30 years. Paul practised holistic medicine. He felt rewarded and humbled by the opportunities locums in remote locations with first Nation Aborginal people gave him. Amongst many passions, Paul was an avid Aborginal art collector, sportsman, musician, photographer, traveller, fish and reptile enthusiast and he prioritised a yoga and meditation practice. Paul's "graduation day" was held on Friday, September 6, at his home in Sydney and his final journey to the Crematorium was via a Harley Davidson. Paul's family extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shared in their grief, sent messages of love and support and proffered photos and stories.

"You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop."

- Rumi.

Arohanui, the Sutherland Clan. For further messages contact Lorraine



SUTHERLAND,Dr Paul Dennis:MBCHB (Otago) MRCOG (London) FRANZCOG. Died Monday, September 2, 2019, aged 72, in Sydney. Loved son of Norma and Norman of Christchurch, NZ (both dec). Loving partner of Helen Campbell. Adored brother of Lorraine, and loved father of Susan, Nicky, Hannah, David and Samuel. Adventurous and fun-loving "Pa Paul" of Sophie, Joshua, Annahbelle, Luca and Sofia. Loved and respected father-in-law of Gregg, Zana and Tereza. Paul was an Obstetrician-Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist. He dedicated his practice to empowering women giving birth, long before it was fashionable. With several hundred home births, he also championed the opening of the birth centre at RPA, where he worked for over 30 years. Paul practised holistic medicine. He felt rewarded and humbled by the opportunities locums in remote locations with first Nation Aborginal people gave him. Amongst many passions, Paul was an avid Aborginal art collector, sportsman, musician, photographer, traveller, fish and reptile enthusiast and he prioritised a yoga and meditation practice. Paul's "graduation day" was held on Friday, September 6, at his home in Sydney and his final journey to the Crematorium was via a Harley Davidson. Paul's family extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shared in their grief, sent messages of love and support and proffered photos and stories."You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop."- Rumi.Arohanui, the Sutherland Clan. For further messages contact Lorraine [email protected] Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers