SUTHERLAND,
Dr Paul Dennis:
Died September 2, 2019, in Sydney, aged 72 years. Son of Norma and Norman (both deceased), adored brother of Lorraine. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Gregg Brown and loved Pa of Sophie, Joshua and Annahbelle Brown (Rotorua), and all his whanau in Australia. Paul was born and educated in Christchurch, with medical training in Dunedin, specialist obstetric and gynaecological training in UK and an obstetric and gynaecological, home birth and IVF practice and hospital work in Sydney for over 30 years. Paul's "Graduation Day" will be held at 19 Myrtle Street, Leichardt, Sydney, on Friday, September 6, at 10.30am. Messages to Lorraine at [email protected]
Published in The Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019