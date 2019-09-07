SKINNER, Paul David:
Unexpectedly in Ashburton on September 5, 2019. Aged 47 years. Love of her life, and husband, to Andrena. Dearly loved father, and mate, to Jacob. Much loved son of Elva & David. Loved Brother of Barbara, Julie & Di. Loved Uncle & friend. Messages to the Skinner family, C/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at The Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Tuesday, September 10 at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
