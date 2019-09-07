Paul SKINNER

Guest Book
  • "To Andrena & Jacob, Nicki,Sean & Hayden Thinking of you..."
    - Sally Robinson
  • "Our thoughts and condolences to both Andrena and Jacob at..."
    - Stefan Pram
  • "At a loss for words, thinking of you all from your Stewart..."
    - Jan Keen
  • "So very very sorry for the sad and unfair loss of Paul, he..."
    - Haylee McGrath
Death Notice

SKINNER, Paul David:
Unexpectedly in Ashburton on September 5, 2019. Aged 47 years. Love of her life, and husband, to Andrena. Dearly loved father, and mate, to Jacob. Much loved son of Elva & David. Loved Brother of Barbara, Julie & Di. Loved Uncle & friend. Messages to the Skinner family, C/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at The Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Tuesday, September 10 at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019
