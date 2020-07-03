SKERTEN, Paul Gerard:
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of the late Shirl, much loved Dad of Lisa and Shane; Jenny and Jan; Fiona and Jason; and Andrew. Treasured Grandad and Great-Grandad of Josh, Brooke, Caitlin, Reneé, Nicole and Tom, Corey, Octavia and Carter. Best friend and brother-in-law to Pam; and brother to Peter and Loretta (Deceased).
"He was the salt of the earth, the biggest supporter of us all. He had a huge heart, and we'll miss him tremendously"
No flowers please but donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/pgskerten3006. Messages for the Skerten Family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Monday, July 6 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 3, 2020