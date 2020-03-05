SAVAGE, Paul Francis:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, aged 78 years. Loved husband of Bev, much loved father and father-in-law of Jayne and Brent, Jason and Pip, and Rachel and Johno, loved granddad of Jackson, Olly, and Finley; Toby, and Issy; and Sammi, Jess, and Fletch. The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 12, Christchurch Hospital for the care shown to Paul. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul Savage, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2020