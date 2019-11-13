MULLINS,
Paul Arthur Hardwick:
Peacefully, with Jen, in the caring hands of the staff at Glenwood Home, Timaru, on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, and father and father-in-law of Nicola and Hamish Fraser, Fiona Mullins and Clifford Jordan, Robin and Giles Rees, Stephen Mullins and Anna Shaw. Adored grandfather of Miranda, and Charles; Bethany, Samuel, and Drew; Isobel, and Rosalind. A service for Paul will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Friday, November 15 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019