Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

McGARVA, Paul Stuart:
On April 16, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of the late Aline and Mac McGarva, loved brother and brother-in-law of Allan, Shona and Tim Belcher, Lisa and Garry Bellamy, and Brent and Natalie, loved uncle of Loretta, Christina, and Susie Belcher; and Jessica, and Derek Bellamy, cherished friend of Glenda and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Paul McGarva c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Details to be advised.

Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020
