  • "Sorry to hear of Pauls passing. Cousin Wendy"
  • "So sorry to hear of Pauls passing."
    - Wendy Philpott
  • "RIP bud,loved our chats mainly about music,you were a funny..."
  • "RIP Paul from Alan Roi at Redbus"
    - Alan Roi
Death Notice

LEWIS, Paul:
Passed at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Ex-husband of Dianne, father to Kelli, and Cullen. Brother of Mick, father-in-Law of Meg and brother-in-Law of Annilies, and partner of Maggie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Wednesday, July 15 at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 11, 2020
