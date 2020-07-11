LEWIS, Paul:
Passed at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Ex-husband of Dianne, father to Kelli, and Cullen. Brother of Mick, father-in-Law of Meg and brother-in-Law of Annilies, and partner of Maggie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Messages for the family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Wednesday, July 15 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020